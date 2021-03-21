NEST Protocol Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $81.80 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.25 or 0.00459104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00142746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.46 or 0.00695761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00074991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,978,699,564 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

