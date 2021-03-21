NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $286,991.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,652. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 519,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,672. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

