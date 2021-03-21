New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 85,352 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Stevard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPO traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 623,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,537. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31.

