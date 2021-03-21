Newtek Business Services (NEWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEWT opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $564.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 80.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

