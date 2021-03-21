Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Lessened by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,594 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after acquiring an additional 303,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.99. 818,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $245,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,736,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,066 shares of company stock worth $19,533,668. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

