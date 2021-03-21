NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

