Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Up to $1,180.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,180 ($15.42), but opened at GBX 1,239.40 ($16.19). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,229.50 ($16.06), with a volume of 8,401 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,193.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,206.53. The company has a market cap of £462.11 million and a PE ratio of 95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nichols’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In other Nichols news, insider David Rattigan bought 1,659 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,995.55 ($24,817.81).

Nichols Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

