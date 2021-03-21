NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of NKE opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

