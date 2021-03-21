NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $174.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of NKE opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.19. The firm has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

