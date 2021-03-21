Nimiq (NIM) Price Up 62.2% Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 62.2% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $96.28 million and $3.50 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,551.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.09 or 0.03106957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.99 or 0.00345759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.32 or 0.00924956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $231.80 or 0.00402768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.21 or 0.00354832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00261881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021336 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,185,275,518 coins and its circulating supply is 7,441,525,518 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.