NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NMIH. BTIG Research upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.55.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. NMI has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $42,523,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.