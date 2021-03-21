Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,280 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 234,751 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 158.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $230.61 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $235.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

