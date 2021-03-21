Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.