Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $9,927,436.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 266,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,409,966.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,036 shares of company stock valued at $95,842,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $91.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

