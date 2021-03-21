Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,951 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

