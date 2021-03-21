Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $20,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Nasdaq by 60.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,281 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Nasdaq by 751.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,728 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $14,650,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

NDAQ stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $149.54. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

