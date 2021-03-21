Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,630 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $238.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.77 and a 200-day moving average of $232.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

