Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 66,579 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,579 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

DEN stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

