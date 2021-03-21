Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 566,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

