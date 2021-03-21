Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,295 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE HI opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

