Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $19,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $202.16 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.80.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

