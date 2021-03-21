Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,610,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $64,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:THC opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -416.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

