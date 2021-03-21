Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,264,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 80,062 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $65,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after buying an additional 189,698 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,179,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,395,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.