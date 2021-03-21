Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of MKS Instruments worth $66,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

