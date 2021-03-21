Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,090 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $68,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE:HII opened at $197.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $209.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.