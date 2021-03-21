Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,918 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $64,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 167,726 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,519 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

