NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.13.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $141.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.78 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $194.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

