NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,441 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NOW were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NOW by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

