NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

