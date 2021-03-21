NVR (NYSE:NVR) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5,290.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,023.60.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,434.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,125.00 and a 52 week high of $4,832.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,612.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,249.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $64.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.