OKB (OKB) Price Hits $13.78 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One OKB coin can now be bought for $13.78 or 0.00024311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $826.84 million and $113.43 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00050928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.00644088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00023586 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.