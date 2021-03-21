Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.60 Million

Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce sales of $406.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.00 million and the lowest is $406.20 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $349.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,298 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

