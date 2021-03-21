Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 33,348 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 232,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 197,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,035,000 after buying an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 51.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 490,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 166,774 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,107. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

