Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $955,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

EMR stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.