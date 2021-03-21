Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 74,660 CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

