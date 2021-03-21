Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 28,363 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,363 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,363,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,869,000 after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.50 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

