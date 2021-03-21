Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Decreased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,053,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,577,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 467,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 153,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

