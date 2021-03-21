Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $3,209,310.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 64,889 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,779,784.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,753 shares in the company, valued at $123,708,612.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,368 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 458.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 156,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

