Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $13.16 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

