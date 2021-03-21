Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vaccinex worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.86. Vaccinex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

