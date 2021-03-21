Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,862 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after buying an additional 1,904,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 219,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,700,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 832,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 463,565 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 215,531 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.