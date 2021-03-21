Oppenheimer Raises Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $130.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.27.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $120.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

