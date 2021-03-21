Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.13.

NYSE ORCL opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,513,000 shares of company stock worth $101,994,460 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

