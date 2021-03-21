ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Sells $534,199.70 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,790 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $534,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40.

On Thursday, March 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04.

Shares of ORIC opened at $26.45 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

