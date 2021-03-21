Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OR. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,988,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 453,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

