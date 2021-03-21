Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at $920,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 in the last 90 days.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.