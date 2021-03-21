Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $274,000.

WISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,383.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

