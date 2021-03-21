Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 33,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The company has a market capitalization of $403.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.