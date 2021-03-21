Oxen Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002842 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $86.20 million and $302,756.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,803.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.96 or 0.03138837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.16 or 0.00345328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $524.99 or 0.00924235 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.40 or 0.00403843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00354864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.86 or 0.00262061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021361 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,403,217 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

