Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CFO Sells $256,520.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $95,595,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,087,000 after acquiring an additional 657,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.